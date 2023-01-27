S.M. Krishna’s public life is model for all of us, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

January 27, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna is the most creative and simple person who is known for giving good governance by launching various welfare schemes.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on January 27 after felicitating him on being chosen for the Padma Vibhushan award, Mr Bommai said, “The selection of Mr Krishna for this award is in recognition for giving good governance to bring changes in the public sector.”

Pro-people administration

Mr Bommai said Mr Krishna, during his tenure as Chief Minister (1999-2004), had successfully given a number of welfare programmes meant for all the communities. The Yashasvini scheme for farmers was launched by him. Till then, India did not have the concept of health insurance for farmers.

The scheme was formulated after consultation with doctors and farmers. In between, it had been dropped, but was revived in the budget in 2022, and ₹300 crore was allocated for the scheme.

Knowledge-based development

The Chief Minister said Mr Krishna launched the mid-day meal scheme, understanding that it was very difficult to learn on an empty stomach.

Mr Krishna took over the entire system on the issues of Cauvery river, Krishna river and other issues, and also gave importance to knowledge-based development. “It was during his tenure that IT-BT companies came to Bengaluru in large numbers. He has given good governance, good programmes and taken a bold stand on various issues connected to Karnataka.”

Mr Krishna, who also served a Governor and Union Minister in the previous UPA government led by the Congress, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for honouring him with the Padma Vibhushan award.