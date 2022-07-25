S.M. Krishna writes to Gadkari on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway work

He seeks a junction on the highway-275 in Maddur town giving connectivity to four State highways and also a junction in Mandya city for establishing connectivity to two State highways

Former Minister for External Affairs and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has urged Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to consider the request of the people of Mandya city and Maddur with regard to the ongoing Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

Mr. Krishna said the people and representatives from Mandya met him and had a detailed discussion on incorporating some changes in the highway widening project work by constructing a junction near Maddur town for giving connectivity to four State highways and also in Mandya city for giving road highway accessibility to two State highways.

In a letter to Mr. Gadkari, Mr. Krishna said the issue of Maddur-Malavalli, Maddur-Nagamangala, Maddur-Tumakuru, and Maddur-Halaguru where four state highways can be connected with the expressway by constructing exit and entry at Nidaghatta and Channegowdana Doddi of Maddur town has been addressed to the National Highway director and he has been requested to take the required action at the earliest besides providing proper facilities to farmers and students of the region for their seamless transport.

He has been requested regarding the connectivity to the expressway with entry and exit in Mandya city from Sira-Mandya and Mandya-Melkote-Shravanabelagola highway and other major connecting roads, he explained.

Mr. Krishna, a native of Mandya district, said Maddur is midway on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway and it is an important location that gives connectivity to other state highways. Mandya is district headquarters and a major connectivity hub to other surrounding towns.

‘Therefore, I would like the national highways authority officers to take necessary action for entry and exit points at Maddur and Mandya and respond to the requests of people at the earliest. However, there has been no proper response to their requests so far. I request you to consider the requests of the people of Mandya and Maddur favorably as the works are very much essential for the development of the areas,” Mr. Krishna suggested.