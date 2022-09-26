S.M. Krishna responding well to treatment: Minister

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
September 26, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who has been admitted to Manipal Hospital following acute respiratory tract infection, is responding well to treatment, according to Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

The Minister, who called on the 90-year-old Mr. Krishna at the hospital on Monday, told reporters: “A special team of doctors has been formed to attend to him. They have been reporting to me twice a day.” He said Mr. Krishna, who is undergoing treatment in ICU, would be shifted to the ward in a day or two.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar too called on the ailing leader on Monday. Mr. Shivakumar said doctors were of the view that Mr. Krishna needed rest, and appealed to people and leaders to desist from visiting Mr. Krishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app