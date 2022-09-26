S.M. Krishna responding well to treatment: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who has been admitted to Manipal Hospital following acute respiratory tract infection, is responding well to treatment, according to Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

The Minister, who called on the 90-year-old Mr. Krishna at the hospital on Monday, told reporters: “A special team of doctors has been formed to attend to him. They have been reporting to me twice a day.” He said Mr. Krishna, who is undergoing treatment in ICU, would be shifted to the ward in a day or two.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar too called on the ailing leader on Monday. Mr. Shivakumar said doctors were of the view that Mr. Krishna needed rest, and appealed to people and leaders to desist from visiting Mr. Krishna.