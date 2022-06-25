S.M. Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempe Gowda international award

The government would celebrate Kempe Gowda’s birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha on June 27, in a grand manner and present the award.

The government would celebrate Kempe Gowda’s birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha on June 27, in a grand manner and present the award.

The Karnataka government has selected former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone for the Kempe Gowda international award, constituted in honour of Kempe Gowda, founder of Bengaluru.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the vice-president of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, announced that an international award will be presented to three achievers every year starting this year in honour of Kempe Gowda.

The award comprised a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a plaque each. All three personalities, Mr. Krishna, Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mr. Padukone contributed to the growth of Bengaluru City, the minister said.

Minister Narayan on Saturday called on Mr. Krishna at the latter’s residence and requested him to accept the award. Mr. Krishna expressed his happiness and said he would be glad to accept the award.

The government constituted a committee headed by Start-up Vision Group head Prashanth Prakash to nominate candidates for the award. Chairman of Manipal Global Education and businessman T V Mohandas Pai, Vivekananda Youth Movement founder R Balasubramaniam, and retired IAS officer M K Shankarlinge Gowda are members of the committee. Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority Commissioner R Vinaydeep is member secretary of the committee.

Places such as Savandurga, Huliyurudurga which have historical relevance in relation to Kempe Gowda’s regime would be developed on priority, the minister said.

Mr Narayan said on the 513 birth anniversary of Kempe Gowda it was decided to renovate and conserve the historical fort built by him (Kempe Gowda).