S.M. Krishna discharged from hospital after nearly four months

Published - August 28, 2024 11:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
S.M. Krishna

S.M. Krishna

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was hospitalised on April 29 for treatment of pneumonia and pulmonary congestion, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old politician, who is also a former Union External Affairs Minister, was in the ICU with adequate support and artificial ventilation till July, after which he was shifted to the ward.

First admitted at Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road for an acute respiratory infection, he was later admitted to Manipal Hospital. According to a statement from Manipal Hospital, “Coordinated care and patient’s efforts led to his discharge and recovery.” He was treated by a team of doctors at Manipal Hospitals, including Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician, and Sunil Karanth, who led the critical care team.

