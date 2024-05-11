GIFT a SubscriptionGift
S.M. Krishna continues to be stable in ICU

Published - May 11, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
S.M. Krishna

S.M. Krishna | Photo Credit:

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was hospitalised on April 29 for treatment of a minor ailment, continues to be in the ICU under the care of a critical care team.

According to a statement from Manipal Hospitals, where the 91-year-old has been admitted, he is on adequate life support and his condition is stable. The former Union Minister is being treated under Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant-pulmonology and lung transplant physician, and a team of medical experts.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be under treatment in the ICU,” Dr. Mysore said.

Mr. Krishna was Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012 and was later Maharashtra Governor. He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

