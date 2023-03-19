ADVERTISEMENT

Slum Janandolana, Zilla Kolageri Nivasigala Okkoota to support parties that will fulfil their demands

March 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Slum Janandolana Karnataka and Zilla Kolageri Nivasigala Okkoota have decided to extend support to political parties that promise to fulfil demands of slum dwellers and agree to release a manifesto for them.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, honorary president of the okkoota Baburao Dandinkar and district convener Allamprabhu Nimbarga accused the BJP government of fuelling the fire of hatred and viciously targeting the oppressed sections of society.

The okkoota demanded an exclusive Union Ministry for the overall development of slums.

Mr. Dandinkar said that the BJP government has set up development corporation for various communities and allocated adequate funds but has done little for the empowerment of slum dwellers.  He demanded that the government set up a Slum Development Corporation for the socio-economic uplift of slum dwellers.

He also demanded that the government address unemployment among slum dwellers by introducing an Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and provide ownership rights (land title deed) to all the 3.36 lakh families dwelling in slums across the State.

The other demands include effective implementation of reforms in public distribution system and to stop privatisation of education and healthcare system.

