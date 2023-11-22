Slum dwellers stage protest in Yadgir

November 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

Slum dwellers of Madanpur area in Yadgir have demanded documents of ownership rights for their houses in which they have been living for the past five decades.

Staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir on Wednesday, the slum dwellers said that they have been living in small houses in the slum area in Madanpur in the city for 50 years now.

However, the government has not issued documents of ownership rights despite several requests made to it, they said.

Hence, they have been forced to stage the protest to bring the issue to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, they added.

They said that they will continue their protest until documents of ownership rights of their houses in the slum area are issued to them.

