Slugfest over Surjewala calling CM ‘Shakuni’

March 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeeep Surjewala calling Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as ‘Shakuni’ on Sunday triggered a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP leaders.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, Mr. Surjewala equated Mr. Bommai to Shakuni while accusing him of duping and deceiving the people of Karnataka. “No real reservation has been given to anyone and BJP wants to serve their divisive politics,” he said. He said that the BJP was cheating all communities in its game plan for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC-STs, and minorities. “Ultimately, it will be victory for the Pandavas,” he maintained.

Taking exception to Mr. Surjewala’s shakuni statement, Revenue Minister R. Ashok sought an apology from the Congress leader. “It is insulting the Chief Minister and people of Karnataka. He should tender an apology,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the accusation, Mr. Bommai said that he did not need Mr. Surjewala’s certificate. “People know who is a shakuni and who is Duryodhana. I will remain the common man’s Chief Minister.”