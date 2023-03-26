ADVERTISEMENT

Slugfest over Surjewala calling CM ‘Shakuni’

March 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeeep Surjewala calling Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as ‘Shakuni’ on Sunday triggered a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP leaders.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, Mr. Surjewala equated Mr. Bommai to Shakuni while accusing him of duping and deceiving the people of Karnataka. “No real reservation has been given to anyone and BJP wants to serve their divisive politics,” he said. He said that the BJP was cheating all communities in its game plan for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC-STs, and minorities. “Ultimately, it will be victory for the Pandavas,” he maintained.

Taking exception to Mr. Surjewala’s shakuni statement, Revenue Minister R. Ashok sought an apology from the Congress leader. “It is insulting the Chief Minister and people of Karnataka. He should tender an apology,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, responding to the accusation, Mr. Bommai said that he did not need Mr. Surjewala’s certificate. “People know who is a shakuni and who is Duryodhana. I will remain the common man’s Chief Minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US