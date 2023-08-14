Slugfest over contractors’ pending bills between Shivakumar and Ashwath Narayan

August 14, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Allegations on seeking 15% commission for release of contractors’ bills in the Congress government has resulted in a political slugfest between Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar and BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

“I will show the document after two days, which will shock you. I am feeling sorry for contractors on how they are being misused, and embarrassed,” Mr. Shivakumar said and asked why the previous BJP government had not cleared bills.

On Sunday, Mr. Narayan had said that the BJP leaders would meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the allegations of corruption against Mr. Shivakumar and press for handing over the case to the Lokayukta for a probe. He demanded that Mr. Shivakumar be sacked from the Cabinet.

However, stating that a probe would be conducted to help “genuine contractors” whose bills are not cleared, KPCC chief said, “’We have decided to investigate the matter. Let him go to any level, and approach anyone. Let him play any game or carry out a campaign, I will not speak on that.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “I will speak after Independence Day. I have not granted a contract to anyone and a few contractors came to me and requested me to release the bills for the works done during the BJP government period. If the work is done, we are bound to clear bills. Why did the BJP not clear bills during their tenure?” Mr. Shivakumar questioned.

However, continuing his attack, Mr. Narayan said that “DKS tax” and “YST” have been imposed for every project in Karnataka. The BJP leader was referring to the allegations of 15% commission against Mr. Shivakumar as “DKS tax” and allegations against Chief Minister’s Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra over “commission” in transfers as “YST tax.”

The two Vokkaliga community leaders have been indulging in verbal duels on several occasions for the past few months.