Slow pace of works riles Jagadish Shettar

Officials of different government agencies were taken to task by the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar at a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, on the progress of works taken up under Central Road Fund (CRF), here on Friday.

The meeting was a follow-up to a similar one held, before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, in the wake of complaints about the slow pace of works under CRF and the hardships being faced by the residents owing to the apathy of officials.

Mr. Shettar took exception to the way Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) officials responded to queries on various issues that had delayed works on two CRF roads — one from Kamaripet police station to Unakal Cross, and another from Indi Pump Circle to Unakal Cross.

Lack of coordination

While a lack of coordination between departments was evident from the replies by officials, the promises of getting the work done from the next day and within a week irked Mr. Shettar and Ms. Cholan.

When Assistant Commissioner S.C. Bevoor did not have requisite details on the status of various problems discussed during the previous meeting, the Deputy Commissioner had to tell him to make a list of the issues that had been raised by Mr. Shettar earlier.

She subsequently directed the officials to record the proceedings of the meeting and be ready with the status report by the time next meeting.

At one point, Mr. Shettar even chided the HDMC officials for being timid.

Referring to the lack of action against encroachments, which had delayed the works, Mr. Shettar sought to know why the officials were afraid to demolish such illegal structures, when they had the authority to do so?

‘Issue notices’

Subsequently, Ms. Cholan asked the officials to issue notices to such owners of the buildings and go ahead with demolition under police protection.

Mr. Shettar wondered how would the twin cities develop if the municipal authorities continued to be apathetic towards the problem of encroachments.

He even told officials to collect from him copies of the documents pertaining to few encroachments, which actually were supposed to be cleared by the building owners themselves as they had given undertakings during construction.

Various issues pertaining to the roads in question including need for land acquisition on few stretches were discussed during the meeting. Managing Director of NWKRTC and HD-BRTS Rajendra Cholan told municipal officials to initiate the process to demolish the compound wall of NWKRTC buildings to pave for road widening. He also directed the BRTS officials to complete the works they had been entrusted with at the earliest.

The issue of delay in payment to the contractors who had completed works worth ₹30 crore and the slow pace of work by one of the contractors too came up in the meeting.