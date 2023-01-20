Slow pace of road works comes in for severe criticism at review meeting

January 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The slow pace of road works and in some cases, haphazard work, came in for severe criticism at a review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Authority in Dharwad on Friday.

Chairing the review meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, who is also Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee, pulled up the officials of the Public Works Department, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, National Highway Authority of India and Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited for the delay in completing some of the road works.

Mr. Hegde said that especially at a time when vehicular density of the district particularly, Hubballi Dharwad, has increased manifolds, unnecessary delay in completing works will not be tolerated. “The administration will not tolerate any negligence in completing the works within the time set,” he warned.

He also said that he will be, along with engineers, visiting places where road works are under progress to check the ground reality. In case of negligence, strict action will be taken, he said and asked the officials to submit progress reports every week.

When some of the officials failed to give information on the road works, he openly expressed displeasure and asked them to come with detailed presentation on the road development works and present it before the committee in the next meeting.

Emphasising on the need for popularising pre-paid autorickshaw services in the twin cities, he asked the transport officials to take the initiative to create awareness among the public.

Deadline

Mr. Hegde said that several extensions have already been given for installation of digital fare metres on autorickshaws. And, from January 26, strict action will be taken against those not having digital fare metres, he said.

He also said that on Republic Day, a special drive against autorickshaws plying without digital fare metres will be conducted and on-the-spot fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on them.

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gopal Byakod, Regional Transport Officer B. Shankarappa and others were present. Posters and pamphlets on road safety were released on the occasion.