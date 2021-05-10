Slots for 18-44 vaccination fill up fast at govt. hospitals in DK, Udupi

MANGALURU

10 May 2021 15:55 IST

The slots for vaccination of those in the 18 to 44 years age group at the Government Wenlock and four taluk hospitals in Dakshina Kannada district filled up fast with 250 slots at the Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru getting filled up with 10 minutes on Monday. Vaccination for people in this age group will start from Tuesday and it will be held only at these five government hospitals in the district.

Vaccination for this age group began in Udupi District Hospital with 100 each getting jabbed at Udupi District Hospital, Udupi MCH Hospital and taluk hospitals in Kundapura and Karkala. All slots for Tuesday in these four hospitals have been booked.

Dakshina Kannada district Nodal Officer for Vaccines, B.V. Rajesh, said while 250 persons will be jabbed per day at the Wenlock Hospital, 150 persons each will be jabbed at the Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur Taluk Hospitals respectively. The slots have to be booked online.

The vaccination for this age group is being done free of cost out of vaccines procured by the State government. Dakshina Kannada has received 6,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, Dr. Rajesh said.

Second dose

The second dose of Covidshield vaccine for those aged 45 and above will be given at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres including those in Jeppu, Kadri, Lady Hill, Bunder, Surathkal and Shakti Nagar in the city and other primary health centres in the district from Tuesday. People in his age group can walk-in to the UPHCs and PHCs to get jabbed.

The Central government is providing the vaccine for those aged 45 and above. The district has received 6,500 doses of vaccine, Dr. Rajesh said.

4,500 doses

The State government has provided 4,500 doses of Covishield vaccine for vaccinating those aged between 18 and 44 in Udupi district. According to official sources, 150 slots each will be available for this age group at the four vaccination centres in the district from Tuesday. The Centre has provided 1,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for administering the second dose to those aged 45 and above, sources said.