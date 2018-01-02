Sloth bears spotted

After facing a lot of problems from straying wild elephants that were separated from their herds, residents of Davangere taluk are in the last three days caught in the grip of fear as sloth bears have been spotted.

More than three sloth bears have been spotted moving around Gangankatte village and surrounding areas in Davangere taluk since Friday last.

The residents are apprehensive of going to their farm land for work. They hesitate to move about in the early hours of the day and also in the evening.

Though the residents have complained to the Forest Department about the movement of sloth bears in the village, the officials have not taken any steps yet to send the sloth bears back into the forest area.

Irked by the negligent attitude of the authorities, the residents are making all possible efforts to send back the animals.