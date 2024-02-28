ADVERTISEMENT

Sloth bear spotted in residential layout of Shivamogga

February 28, 2024 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Shivamogga:

A morning walker near Chanadana Park suffered injuries when it pounced on him.

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department officials at the spot to trap the sloth bear in residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga on Februray 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sloth bear has been spotted strolling in the residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga. The Forest Department officials are engaged in an operation to capture the animal.

The sloth bear was spotted near Chanadana Park in Gopala Extension early morning on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A morning walker suffered injuries when it pounced on him.

The local people have noticed the animal stuck in a vacant site.

The forest officials have arrived at the spot with nets and a cage.

CCF G.T. Hanumanthappa and other senior officers are at the spot.

Karnataka / wildlife

