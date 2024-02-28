Sloth bear spotted in residential layout of Shivamogga

A sloth bear has been spotted strolling in the residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga. The Forest Department officials are engaged in an operation to capture the animal.
The sloth bear was spotted near Chanadana Park in Gopala Extension early morning on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A morning walker suffered injuries when it pounced on him.
The local people have noticed the animal stuck in a vacant site.
The forest officials have arrived at the spot with nets and a cage.
CCF G.T. Hanumanthappa and other senior officers are at the spot.
