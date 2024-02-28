GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sloth bear rescued in residential layout of Shivamogga

A morning walker near Chanadana Park suffered injuries when it pounced on him.

February 28, 2024 08:48 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
The forest department officials at the spot to trap the sloth bear in residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga on Februray 28, 2024.

The forest department officials at the spot to trap the sloth bear in residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga on Februray 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.T. Sathish

A sloth bear which was spotted strolling in the residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga was rescued by the forest department on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.

Earlier, the Forest Department officials were engaged in an operation to capture the animal, which was spotted near Chanadana Park in Gopala Extension early morning on Wednesday.

A morning walker suffered injuries when it pounced on him.

The local people have noticed the animal stuck in a vacant site and informed the forest officials, who arrived at the spot with nets and cage.

CCF G.T. Hanumanthappa and other senior officers were at the spot.

