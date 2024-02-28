Sloth bear rescued in residential layout of Shivamogga

February 28, 2024 08:48 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Shivamogga:

A sloth bear which was spotted strolling in the residential area of Gopala in Shivamogga was rescued by the forest department on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.

Earlier, the Forest Department officials were engaged in an operation to capture the animal, which was spotted near Chanadana Park in Gopala Extension early morning on Wednesday.

A morning walker suffered injuries when it pounced on him.

The local people have noticed the animal stuck in a vacant site and informed the forest officials, who arrived at the spot with nets and cage.

CCF G.T. Hanumanthappa and other senior officers were at the spot.