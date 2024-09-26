Sloganeering Bharat Mata Ki Jai will only lead to harmony and never discord: Karnataka High Court

Sloganeering Bharat Mata Ki Jai would only lead to harmony and never discord, the High Court of Karnataka observed while quashing a criminal case registered against five persons for indulging in such sloganeering on a public road near Mangaluru in June.

“Permitting even investigation into the case at hand would be prima facie permitting investigation into the sloganeering of Bharat Mata Ki Jai inter alia, which can by no stretch of imagination be promoting disharmony or enmity amongst religions,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while allowing a petition filed by Suresh and four others of Boliar in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred on June 9 night when the petitioners, among others, were returning to their homes from a victory celebration event held on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. Some miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons and two persons suffered serious stab injuries during the incident, and a criminal case was registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, the court noted, a president of a nearby mosque registered a complaint on June 10 alleging that the petitioners, who had suffered severe injuries, had shouted slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai in front of the mosque when prayer was under way and they had allegedly attempted to assault some youth.

However, the court pointed out that the complainant-president of the mosque was not even an accused in the complaint lodged about the previous night’s incident of assault. Also, the court doubted even the probability of happening of the incident alleged in the second complaint while terming it as a counter-blast to the complaint lodged about previous night’s assault.

