GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Slogan row: Siddaramaiah says FSL report will be released as soon as it is received

Reacting to comments that he makes use of govt. programmes to make political speeches, CM says he learnt it from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself

March 01, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the government will release the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the alleged objectionable slogan raised after Rajya Sabha poll results were announced, as soon as it is received.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government would act against those who raised the pro-Pakistan slogan if it was proved that they indeed did it.

“If someone has raised a slogan showing loyalty to another country it can’t be tolerated. We need not learn patriotism from the BJP. Who fought for the country’s freedom? Did the BJP people fight for India’s freedom?” he questioned.

Further, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP was doing politics on the issue.

“During the Rajya Sabha polls, BJP leaders could not keep their flock together. One of their MLAs voted for the Congress, and another member abstained. Hence, they are doing politics on the issue,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to heads of religious mutts criticising the socio-economic survey (caste census) report, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the report had just been submitted. “I don’t know what is in the report. We will bring it before the State Cabinet and discuss,” he said.

Reacting to the comments of Opposition leaders that he was using government programmes to make political speeches, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he actually learnt it from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He spoke politics in Parliament,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the Prime Minister’s statement criticising the Congress’ ‘Chalo Delhi’ in his speech in Parliament.

Referring to JD(S) leaders’ allegation that he was inaugurating works executed during the rule of the previous governments, Mr. Siddaramaiah said government was a continuous establishment.

“The programmes we launched were inaugurated by the government that came to power after our term. If at all any programme they launched is completed now, should we invite them to inaugurate it now?” he asked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.