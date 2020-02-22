Slogan raising by girl wrong: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said the slogan raised by a girl during an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru recently was wrong.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hassan on Friday evening, Mr. Deve Gowda said, “I don't know what prompted her to make slogans in favour of Pakistan. The police are probing the incident.”

Further, he said freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and activist Ravikrishna Reddy had been to her house earlier.

He refused to comment on U.S. President Donlad Trump’s visit.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan to take part in special prayers at Shiva temple at his native place Haradanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk.