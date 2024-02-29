Slogan case: Police question seven persons

February 29, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vidhana Soudha police questioned seven persons, including a chilli merchant from Haveri who was present during the victory celebrations by supporters of Naseer Hussain after he won the Rajya Sabha polls, in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, in the “pro-Pakistan slogan” case.

The suspect Mohammed Shafi, from Haveri, and other supporters of Mr. Hussain were summoned by the police, who questioned them in detail and recorded their statements along with voice samples for further investigation.

According to sources, the suspect told the police that they shouted “Naseer Sab zindabad” and said being Indian citizens there was no need to raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the FSL report on the video clip sent for analysis.

The police said they had requested the officials to hand over the report on priority after analysing whether the word “Pakistan” was mentioned in the clip.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the police had interrogated seven persons in connection with the incident and stringent action would be taken if the FSL report proved that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan was true. There was no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan, he said.

