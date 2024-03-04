Slogan case: BJP seeks comprehensive probe and making FSL report public

March 04, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Monday petitioned the Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) to make public the FSL report on the videos related to alleged raising of “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Vidhana Soudha during the Rajya Sabha victory celebrations of Syed Naseer Hussain. It also urged the Congress government to conduct a comprehensive probe on the episode.

On Monday, a BJP delegation comprising several of its MLAs from Bengaluru city including Ravisubramanya, Uday Garudachar and K.C. Ramamurthy submitted a memorandum to the IGP in Bengaluru, taking exception to the alleged delay in making public the findings in the FSL report.

Private lab report

Prior to this, the BJP had released a private Forensic Science Laboratory report on the video clip that had said, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.” The BJP had tweeted this report to claim that pro-Pakistan were raised during the celebrations.

Later in the day, soon after the arrest of three persons with the case, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said mere arrest would not help serve the purpose. Urging the government to desist from using the arrests as an eye wash, he demanded that the issue should be taken to logical end by nabbing those related to the episode and finding out their larger intentions.

Political pressure

Observing that there could be a political pressure from within for the government to protect those involved in the episode of sloganeering, he said there was a dire need to conduct the probe in an impartial manner.

Meanwhile BJP MLC N. Ravikumar demanded that the Congress government in Karnataka should be dismissed for allowing pro-Pakistan sloganeering within Vidhana Soudha. He argued that the government had done a volte face after first claiming that such sloganeering had never took place. But the arrest of some involved in the case had exposed the reality, he said.

