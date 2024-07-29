GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slight fall in outflow from Almatti dam

Published - July 29, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

With rainfall receding in the catchment areas of the Krishna river, the inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti was slightly reduced by officials on Monday.

Officials estimated the inflow to be around 2.71 lakh cusecs and reduced the outflow to 3.15 lakh cusecs. It can be further reduced if the rainfall subsides in Maharashtra and Belagavi, officials said.

The dam now has around 55% of its total storage capacity of 123 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal recorded an inflow of 47,420 cusecs and an outflow of 44,353 cusecs. It has 46 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 51 tmcft.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha registered an inflow of 14,227 cusecs and an outflow of 5,594 cusecs. It has 30 tmcft against a total capacity of 37 tmcft.

