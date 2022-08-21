Slew of facilities planned for Hoysala temples in Mysuru and Hassan

This is to shore up visitor experience

The 13th Century Keshava temple at Somanathpur near Mysuru built by the Hoysalas. It is nominated for inscription as a World Heritage Site along with temples at Belur and Halebidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A slew of tourist facilities have been planned for the Hoysala temples at Somanathpur in Mysuru district, and at Belur and Halebidu in Hassan districts which are India’s official nomination for 2022 for being inscribed by the UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

While the monuments at Belur and Halebidu belong to the 12th century, the Somanathpur temple belongs to the 13 th century CE.

Sources in the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage said that the UNESCO team will tentatively visit the three sites sometime in September and the key issue pertaining to site management plan has already been approved and submitted to the Government of India.

In anticipation of the UNESCO site status and to shore up facilities for tourists, the department has prepared estimates for various facilities including signages, better access and other tourist facilities at the sites.

Sources in the Department said that the new facilities will blend with the existing ambience and will not mar the visual beauty of the heritage monuments. With respect to Somanathpur, the authorities have already approved works for nearly Rs. 3 crore and the plan includes installation of LED Digital Information Boards and signage boards at key points leading to the temple. This is expected to cost around Rs. 25 lakh. While there will be 15 signages of 4 ft x 2 ft, the LED board will be of 8 ft x 12 ft, as per the estimates.

A vehicle parking facility has been proposed on the back of the north side of the temple for which Rs. 50 lakh will be spent while a service road with a width of 8 meters and a length of 1,500 meters or 1.5 km is also in the pipeline at cost of Rs. 15 lakh.

A heritage PHC building will be converted into guesthouse at a cost of Rs. 55 lakh while a food court is also in the pipeline as there are no facilities to cater to tourists at Somanathapur, according to the sources. In a bid to improve the visitor experience, five electrical or battery-operated vehicles have been proposed while there will be hi mast light to illuminate the structures at night.

At the Chennakesava temple at Belur in Hassan district it is proposed to have 15 small signages and 1 giant digital information board as at Somanathapur. In addition, it is proposed to have an arts and crafts village on the tourism land on the road connecting Belur with Halebidu at a cost of Rs. 2.17 crore.

At Halebidu, it is proposed to improve the last mile approach road connecting the monument a parking area to the south of the monument, LED digital information board and signages as at Belur and Somanathapur and construction of hi-tech toilet for tourists.