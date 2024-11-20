Slew of events under way to mark World Heritage Week

The Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage is conducting a slew of events to mark World Heritage Week, including exhibition of works on cultural, natural, and intangible heritage of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The events began on November 19 and will be held till November 25 and the Mysore School of Architecture has joined hands with the department to exhibits the works of its students on the DAMH premises on the Dasara exhibition grounds.

On November 22 and 23, there will be competition for school, PU, and college students like quiz, sketching, painting, and photography

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Devaraj, Commissioner, DAMH, inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday and underscored the importance of preserving and celebrating humanity’s shared heritage. “This exhibition serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard these treasures. They are not merely relics of the past but enduring symbols of our identities and aspirations,” Mr. Devaraj added, and extended an invitation to MSA for future collaborations. H.S. Champa, Director and Dean MSA, introduced the significance of the event.

A release said the works categorised under ‘Cultural Heritage’, exhibited the documented work of three temples Kanneshwara Temple, Venugopala Swamy Temple, and Kannambadi Devi Temple at North Bank of KRS Reservoir while there are also panels depicting the rural heritage of Karnataka with examples from Periyapatana, Bannur etc.

The Intangible Heritage Panel features the insights and significance of Dasara Bombe tradition among others while the works on cultural landscape portrayed the study on carrying capacity of Chamundi betta in terms of ecology, socio-cultural, and infrastructural aspects; a presentation on the cohabitation of humans and birds that has been captured through a study based on natural habitation and human settlement at Kokkare Bellur.

The historical settlement and water systems of Melukote, trees of Mysuru aged between 100 and 450 that has significant value and adds to the identity to the cities landscape; a study of musical traditions and their geographical affinity and the role music plays in shaping the cultural landscape along the river Cauvery, are among a few other elements depicted in the exhibition.

To participate in various competitions on November 22 and 23, students can register on www.msa.edu.in or call 9113870169, 7349057976.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.