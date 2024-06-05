Slew of events mark World Environment Day in Mysuru region

A number of both government and non-governmental events to mark World Environment Day with thrust on shoring up green cover through social forestry and afforestation, were organised on Wednesday.

Such programmes were conducted in Madikeri, Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar in the region and scores of World Environment Day events were also held by educational institutions.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO Varnit Negi took part in one such event held at General Thimmayya Public School in Madikeri and said that environment conservation should be a way of life and inculcated as a creed for daily practice. He said afforestation activity or planting of saplings should be encouraged to shore up green cover which will help in arresting environmental degradation.

The event was jointly organised by the Kodagu District Administration, Forest Department, Department of Public Instruction, Department of Horticulture, Madikeri Bharat Scouts and Guides District Association, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and other organisations.

District Commissioner of Scouts and Guides K.T. Baby Mathew said that environmental conservation and enhancing green cover was imperative in the present times more than ever before.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara said that every child should be taught values of environmental conservation. He cautioned that if environment was allowed to degrade at the present rate then the future generation may have to view forests, animals, etc., only on social media and television. He was speaking at the environment day celebrations conducted at MIMS in Mandya.

In Mysuru, the office of the Chief Workshop Manager, Central Workshop, of South Western Railway conduced a bicycle rally in coordination with the Karnataka Forest Department. The rally commenced from the north gate of Mysuru palace to Central Workshop via University of Mysore, with the objective of promoting environmental awareness among the public.

Saplings were planted at Mysuru Court complex at Malalwadi and it was inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Hegde. The Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana in association with various organizations planted 200 saplings as part of environment day celebrations on the Pinjrapole Society premises.

The Federation of Farmers’ Association and State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association held a programme at Morarji Residential School premises at Varakodu on the Mysuru-T.Narsipura Road.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association, said that efforts towards environmental conservation could not be meaningful if reserved forests, sacred groves, gomala or grazing land, etc., were not protected. He said environment day should not be confined to a day or reduced to an annual ritual but should be incorporated as a philosophy and be intrinsic to one’s lifestyle.

Conservator of Forests Lingaraju said that though 33% of the country’s area should be under forest cover, it is down to 21%. He stressed upon the imperatives of conserving both flora and fauna. Saplings were also planted by various educational institutions in Mysuru to mark World Environment Day.

