Slew of artistes to perform during 61st Ganapati music festival 

The 61st music festival of Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust—popularly known as 8th Cross Ganesha Music festival - will feature a slew of artistes who will perform from August 31 to September 11 to regale the audience, according to a release.

Established in 1962, the trust has been celebrating Ganesha festival and has acquired the hues of a prestigious sangeeta sabha over the years. Legends like D.K. Patammal, Madhurai Mani Iyer, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, K.V. Narayanaswamy, G.N. Balasubramanyam, S. Ramanathan, T. Chowdiah, R.K. Srikantan, N. Ramani, Kadari Gopalanath, T.N. Krishnan, Ronu Mazumdar, Vishwamohan Bhat, Sanjay Subramanyam, Bombay Jayshree, Nityashree Mahadevan, Hyderabad Brothers, Malladi Brothers, etc. have performed to regale the connoisseurs of music and arts over the last few decades, the release stated.

The concerts will commence from 6.45 p.m. daily. The artistes scheduled to perform this year are: Nagaswara by Vidwan Rangaswamy on August 31; vocal concert by Vidwan T.M. Krishna on September 1, vocal recital by Akkarai sisters (Sept. 2); vocal duet by Malladi Brothers (Sept. 3) piano and bansuri concert by Vid Anil Srinivasan and Vid Praveen Godkhindi (Sept. 4) Veena-Violin concert by Vid Jayanthi Kumaresh and Vid Kumaresh (Sept. 5); vocal concert by Vid Abhishek Raghuram (Sept. 6); vocal concert by Vid Bhargavi Venkataram (Sept. 7); vocal concert by Vid Varijashree Venugopal (Sept. 8); violin concert by Vid. Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Vid. Vittal Ramamurthy (Sept 9); vocal concert by Vid Sikkil R. Gurucharan (Sept 10); vocal concert by Vid. Sandeep Narayan on September 11.

There will also be Gamaka Vachana from September 2 to 11 from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. by various artistes from across the State, the release added.