Slew of artistes to perform during 61st Ganapati music festival 

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 30, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61st music festival of  Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust—popularly known as 8th Cross  Ganesha Music festival -  will feature a slew of artistes who will perform from August 31 to September 11 to regale the audience, according to a release.  

Established in 1962, the trust has been celebrating Ganesha festival and has acquired the hues of a prestigious sangeeta sabha over the years. Legends like D.K. Patammal, Madhurai Mani Iyer, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, K.V. Narayanaswamy, G.N. Balasubramanyam, S. Ramanathan, T. Chowdiah, R.K. Srikantan, N. Ramani, Kadari Gopalanath, T.N. Krishnan, Ronu Mazumdar, Vishwamohan Bhat, Sanjay Subramanyam, Bombay Jayshree, Nityashree Mahadevan, Hyderabad Brothers, Malladi Brothers, etc. have performed to regale the connoisseurs of music and arts over the last few decades, the release stated.

The concerts will commence from 6.45 p.m. daily. The artistes scheduled to perform this year are: Nagaswara by Vidwan Rangaswamy on August 31; vocal concert by Vidwan T.M. Krishna on September 1, vocal recital by Akkarai sisters (Sept. 2); vocal duet by Malladi Brothers (Sept. 3) piano and bansuri concert by Vid Anil Srinivasan and Vid Praveen Godkhindi (Sept. 4) Veena-Violin concert by Vid Jayanthi Kumaresh and Vid Kumaresh (Sept. 5); vocal concert by Vid Abhishek Raghuram (Sept. 6); vocal concert by Vid Bhargavi Venkataram (Sept. 7); vocal concert by Vid Varijashree Venugopal (Sept. 8); violin concert by Vid. Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Vid. Vittal Ramamurthy (Sept 9); vocal concert by Vid Sikkil R. Gurucharan (Sept 10); vocal concert by Vid. Sandeep Narayan on September 11.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be Gamaka Vachana from September 2 to 11 from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. by various artistes from across the State, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
music festival
festivals
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app