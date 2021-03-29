Sleaze video row echoes in Mysuru

Protests held in support of D.K. Shivakumar, Ramesh Jarkiholi

The row over the sleaze video involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi reverberated in Mysuru on Monday with protests being held in support of Mr. Jarkiholi as well as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar, who has been accused of playing a role in the alleged conspiracy.

The Karnataka Rajya Nayakara Yuva Sene staged a demonstration in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru demanding the resignation of Mr. Shivakumar from his post as president of KPCC for allegedly conspiring to project Mr. Jarkiholi in poor light under the pretext of providing justice to the girl in the video.

The Akhila Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar Fans Association gathered in front of the Congress office demanding the arrest of Mr. Jhrkiholi against whom an FIR has been registered.

A delegation of Congress leaders also met Commissioner of Police Chandragupta seeking to lodge a complaint against Mr. Jarkiholi for using abusive language against Mr. Shivakumar and allegedly pitting one caste against another. Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar told Mr. Chandragupta that Mr. Jarkiholi has used the kind of language that threatens to foment trouble in the society. Hence, the Congress leaders asked Mr. Chandragupta to consider booking a separate case against Mr. Jarkiholi. KPCC spokesperson Lakshmana urged the Commissioner to deny permission for caste groups to hold demonstration on the issue of CD row and ensure peace in the society.

The protest organised by Akhila Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar Fans Association was attended among others by former MLA Vasu and former Chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes Venkatesh H.A.

Mr. Venkatesh asked Mr. Jarkiholi to resign from the Assembly owning moral responsibility. He criticised the BJP government for the absence of any action against Mr. Jarkiholi even though a FIR had been lodged against him.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rajya Nayakara Yuva Sene President Devaraj Katoor, who participated in the demonstration in Mysuru, accused Mr. Shivakumar of conspiring to “politically trample” and “finish” Mr. Jhrkiholi by ‘misusing’ a girl.

Instead of “hatching such conspiracies”, the Congress should bring pressure on the State government to ensure that the rights of Nayaka community are upheld, Mr. Katoor urged Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.