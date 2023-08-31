Slain youth’s family stages protest, demands immediate arrest of accused

August 31, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The family members of a 25-year-old murder victim staged a protest in front of the Mal Maruti Police Station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused in the case in Belagavi on Thursday.

Nagaraj Gadiwaddar was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Shiva Basava Nagar off the National Highway on Wednesday night.

The three accused, who were, in fact, waiting for him, hit him on his head from behind and smashed his head with a rock after he fell.

The body, which fell not very far from the road, was discovered at around midnight. The police, however, managed to convince the family to allow them to send the body for post-mortem.

The police said that they have some definite clues based on CCTV footage and the victim’s call records. However, no arrests have been made yet. A case has been registered.

