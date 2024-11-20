Slain Maoist leader Vikram Gowda cremated at his native place in Udupi’s Hebri

Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the Anti Naxal Force (ANF) at Peetabailu village, near Hebri in Udupi district on Monday (November 18, 2024) was cremated at his native place at Kudlu in Hebri taluk on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

After post-mortem at KMC in Manipal, police handed over Gowda’s body to his brother Suresha Gowda and sister Suguna. The post-mortem was conducted from midnight of November 19 to 5 a.m. on November 20, sources said.

From the mortuary at KMC, the body was shifted to Kudlu in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the ambulance transporting his body fell into a roadside drain on Kudlu Road after the driver lost control over it when a cow suddenly waylaid the vehicle. His brother Suresha Gowda was also in the same vehicle. However, none were injured in the incident.

ANF, police intensify combing operations after Maoist leader Vikram Gowda encounter Six members of Maoist’s ‘Kabini Dalam’, including Vikram Gowda, were searching for a safe place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. They were reportedly contacting their old contacts to initiate the process of surrendering to the police. | Video Credit: The Hindu

The local people lifted the ambulance and later reached Kudlu in the afternoon. The last rites were performed in a small piece of land owned by Gowda in the presence of his relatives and local people.

