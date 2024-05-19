ADVERTISEMENT

Slain Anjali’s sister admitted to hospital in Hubballi

Published - May 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The younger sister of the slain Anjali Ambiger, 19-year-old Yashodha Ambiger of Veerapur Oni in Hubballi was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill in Hubballi on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anjali Ambiger was murdered recently in Hubballi.

Police officers visited the hospital and spoke to doctors and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police suspected that Yashoda had tried to end her life as she was upset over the brutal murder of her sister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Doctors told the police that she is out of danger.

Earlier, during a protest meeting in Hubballi on Friday, Yashodha had collapsed due to exertion and heat. She was then sent home after she was given first aid support.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US