Slain Anjali’s sister admitted to hospital in Hubballi

The younger sister of the slain Anjali Ambiger, 19-year-old Yashodha Ambiger of Veerapur Oni in Hubballi was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill in Hubballi on Saturday night.

Anjali Ambiger was murdered recently in Hubballi.

Police officers visited the hospital and spoke to doctors and family members.

The police suspected that Yashoda had tried to end her life as she was upset over the brutal murder of her sister.

Doctors told the police that she is out of danger.

Earlier, during a protest meeting in Hubballi on Friday, Yashodha had collapsed due to exertion and heat. She was then sent home after she was given first aid support.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)