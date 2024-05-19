GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Slain Anjali’s sister admitted to hospital in Hubballi

Published - May 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The younger sister of the slain Anjali Ambiger, 19-year-old Yashodha Ambiger of Veerapur Oni in Hubballi was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill in Hubballi on Saturday night.

Anjali Ambiger was murdered recently in Hubballi.

Police officers visited the hospital and spoke to doctors and family members.

The police suspected that Yashoda had tried to end her life as she was upset over the brutal murder of her sister.

Doctors told the police that she is out of danger.

Earlier, during a protest meeting in Hubballi on Friday, Yashodha had collapsed due to exertion and heat. She was then sent home after she was given first aid support.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.