S.L. Bhyrappa to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara fest

Writer S.L. Bhyrappa has been chosen to inaugurate the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival in September.

A high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa Wednesday selected Mr. Bhyrappa, 85, who has won several awards including the Padma Shri and Saraswati Samman, for inauguration of the festival scheduled to be held from September 29 to October 8.

Many of Mr. Bhyrappa’s novels have been translated into other Indian languages and English.

The government has decided to release ₹20.5 crore for the festival, which will be scaled down in view of the floods in northern and southern parts.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yediyurappa said Dasara festivities, popularly called ‘Naada Habba’, would be a low-key affair owing to the floods. He said he had directed authorities to prioritise activities and invite only home-grown talent to be part of the festivities. “There are many talented artistes in Karnataka, so we should not burden ourselves by inviting those from outside.”

Infosys Foundation chairman Sudha Murty, writer and philanthropist, inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara in 2018, on which the government spent ₹17.83 crore.

MPs from Mysuru, Chamarajangar, MLAs and MLCs of the region as well as government officials attended the meeting.