S.L. Bhyrappa speaks of laying down the pen

Writer S.L. Bhyrappa referred to laying down his pen on Friday, saying that he was not getting any fresh ideas to give it work.

At an interactive programme organised by the Da. Ra. Bendre National Memorial Trust here on Friday, he said that all signs indicate that the time had come for him to lay down his pen. “I am not sure Kannada literature can expect any more books from me,” he said.

At the programme, organised to mark the birth anniversary of the poet laureate Da. Ra. Bendre, Mr. Bhyrappa said that after Uttarakanda, he had not written anything. Age might be a factor in the lack of fresh ideas, he said. Referring to writers taking a stand on social movements, he said it was not good for society. “If literature is produced favouring a movement, there are more chances that people will follow the book and media houses will give it wide publicity. If a writer takes a stand against the movement, everyone will pounce on him. A writer should keep abreast of the developments, but should not try to appease someone,” he said.

On the subject of medium of instruction in schools, Mr. Bhyrappa said that he had tried to impress upon the Prime Minister the need to have the mother tongue as the medium of instruction till class 4. “Later, English can be taught. Children can grasp more if taught in their mother tongue. Later, they develop the ability to learn a new language. Teaching subjects in dual languages will also be effective,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court order on leaving the decision on medium of instruction to parents, he said that in such a situation only a new Bill in Parliament could help save State languages.

He also claimed that the Prime Minister had “responded positively” to his request, but there was a likelihood of Opposition parties opposing any such Bill. However, he expressed hope that the government would take a concrete step after thorough discussions on the issue.

Taking exception to Brahmins being targeted for creating the caste system in the country, he said that castes in India originated based on occupation and were not created by anyone.

Earlier in the day, G.M. Hegde, Harsha Dambal, Sangamanth Lokapur and Shashidhar Narendra spoke on Mr. Bhyrappa’s life and works. Trust chairman D.M. Hiremath presided over the function.