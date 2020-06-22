Skygazers watch celestial event at Dharwad Science Centre

DHARWAD

22 June 2020 08:09 IST

The Dharwad Regional Science Centre located on KU campus had made special arrangements for a handful of skygazers to watch a celestial event on Sunday. Due to the pandemic, restrictions have been imposed on mass gathering. Hence, the Dharwad Regional Science Centre allowed only a few students to watch the solar eclipse. A telescope of high definition was put up on the terrace of the science centre allowing skygazers to watch the natural phenomenon. However, not to disappoint enthusiasts, the science centre also arranged live telecast of the annular eclipse.

Meanwhile, the city wore a dull look as temples remained closed till in the afternoon. Later, cleansing rituals and special pujas were offered. The market area and the busy PB Road were deserted. Vegetable and fruit sellers opened their business post-lunch session as people chose to remain indoors watching the celestial event on their television sets.

Progressive thinkers from the Bharat Vigyan Kendra, with a view to eradicating beliefs and superstitions attached to solar eclipse, cooked food on the premises of Kalabhavan and ate it during the peak eclipse time.

Advertising

Advertising

In Hassan, a few students and astronomy enthusiasts gathered at Hemavati Statue Circle to watch the solar eclipse. The Hassan district unit of the Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) and Shrama, a forum for studies in Social Science, organised the event. Science writer S. Ravi Kumar and teacher Kavitha spoke about the celestial happening and appealed to the public not to miss an opportunity to watch it.

Gynaecologist A. Savithri, who inaugurated the programme, said that people could watch the event with protective glasses.

However, residents remained indoors till the eclipse ended. Roads wore a deserted look, while there were no customers at many shops in the morning hours.

(With inputs from Hassan)