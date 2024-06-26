SkyFi announces partnership with GalaxEye Space to integrate multi sensor imagery

GalaxEye Space, a space-tech start-up to announced its partnership with SkyFi, a leading platform that simplifies access to Earth observation imagery and empowers users with powerful analytics tools.

This unique collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the industry, solidifying a formal agreement well ahead of GalaxEye’s inaugural satellite launch signifying a great leap forward in providing access to high-resolution, multi-sensor data and creating a deeper understanding of our planet’s ever-changing landscapes.

According to the release, GalaxEye’s technology equips satellites with both Synthetic Aperture Radar (X-band) and Optical/Multispectral Imaging (MSI) capabilities. This approach allows simultaneous collection of diverse data sets, providing insights regardless of weather conditions. Their maiden satellite launch is scheduled for Q3 2024, which will feature a 2-meter resolution. This launch will pave the way for four other advanced satellites in 2025, aiming to achieve sub-1 meter resolution and daily revisits of any location on Earth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.