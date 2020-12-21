Sky watch programme today

Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club (PAAC), Udupi, will organise a sky-watch programme for the people at Poornaprajna College on December 21 from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to watch the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, the two slow-moving planets.
According to the club, Jupiter, which is five times farther from the sun than the Earth, takes 11.86 years to complete one circle around the sun. Saturn, at twice the distance, takes 29.46 years to complete one revolution. It takes 20 years for them to come close and cause a conjunction. When these two giants are in conjunction, it is called ‘Great Conjunction’.
December 21 is also the day of the Winter Solstice which is significant in astronomy. This is when the sun appears southernmost at noon. Beginning this day, the sun will appear to move towards the north with each passing day. There will be a live stream of the telescopic view of this event on YouTube.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath