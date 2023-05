Sky watch event on Tuesday

May 22, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in association University of Mysore have organised a Sky Watch Event on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangotri, University of Mysore. The event will be subject to clear sky and on first come first served basis of 100 participants. Contact Amoghavarsha on 6362159474. ADVERTISEMENT

