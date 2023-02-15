ADVERTISEMENT

Skit row: JD(S) seeks withdrawal of deemed-to-be status given to university

February 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Government will seek a report about the incident in the university, says Law Minister

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annadani of the JD(S) on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that Bengaluru-based Jain (deemed-to-be) University students had insulted Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar by staging a controversial skit at the university fest, and demanded that the State government withdraw the deemed-to-be status given to the university.

Mr. Annadani raised the issue during the Zero Hhour and condemned the controversial skit. Some students were arrested in this connection, he said, and demanded action against those who allowed staging of the skit.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said there was no question of giving protection to anyone who had insulted Ambedkar. Steps would be taken to ensure prevention of such incidents in the future, he said.

Dharna staged

The JD(S) member staged a dharna before the Speaker seeking cancellation of deemed-to-be status given to the university. Bandeppa Kashempur (JD-S) and U.T. Khader (Congress) too extended their support to Mr. Annadani.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the government would seek a report about the incident and take action against the management members if they were found involved. Later, the JD(S) member withdrew the agitation.

The Siddapura police, who had registered a case under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, acting on a complaint from a Social Welfare Department official, have arrested seven students, dean of the college, and the chief programme coordinator on Monday.

