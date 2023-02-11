ADVERTISEMENT

Skit controversy: FIR against principal and others of university; six students suspended

February 11, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dalit organisations plan to hold a large protest in the City on February 14 

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have booked the academic management of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University over the controversial skit staged by its students allegedly demeaning Dalits at their college fest.

A case has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The principal, dean, chief organiser of the fest and the writer of the skit have been booked.

Meanwhile, the university has reportedly suspended all six students, involved in the staging of the skit. University sources said that it had constituted a disciplinary committee comprising experts as per University Grant Commission (UGC) guidelines to investigate the matter further. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video grab of a skit staged by students at a college fest, which allegedly deployed a mocking tone and insulted Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Dalits and the reservation system, had gone viral on social media two days ago, drawing the ire of many Dalit organisations and other rights groups. Several Dalit activists staged a protest in front of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University campus in the city on Saturday. Dalit organisations now plan to hold a large protest in the city on February 14. 

Department is complainant

The Social Welfare Department has not only taken objection to the development, but is the complainant in the case against the university management with Siddapura Police. In his complaint Madhusudhana K.N., Assistant director, Social Welfare Department, said that the skit not only amounted to caste abuse and defamation of the SC and ST communities, but also had the potential to disturb communal harmony in society. He urged the police to take necessary legal action against all those involved to ensure such incidents do not recur. 

The Siddapura Police have not only charged the accused under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, but also under Sections 153A (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US