Skit controversy: FIR against principal and others of university; six students suspended

February 11, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have booked the academic management of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University over the controversial skit staged by its students allegedly demeaning Dalits at their college fest.

A case has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The principal, dean, chief organiser of the fest and the writer of the skit have been booked.

Meanwhile, the university has reportedly suspended all six students, involved in the staging of the skit. University sources said that it had constituted a disciplinary committee comprising experts as per University Grant Commission (UGC) guidelines to investigate the matter further.

The video grab of a skit staged by students at a college fest, which allegedly deployed a mocking tone and insulted Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Dalits and the reservation system, had gone viral on social media two days ago, drawing the ire of many Dalit organisations and other rights groups. Several Dalit activists staged a protest in front of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University campus in the city on Saturday. Dalit organisations now plan to hold a large protest in the city on February 14.

Department is complainant

The Social Welfare Department has not only taken objection to the development, but is the complainant in the case against the university management with Siddapura Police. In his complaint Madhusudhana K.N., Assistant director, Social Welfare Department, said that the skit not only amounted to caste abuse and defamation of the SC and ST communities, but also had the potential to disturb communal harmony in society. He urged the police to take necessary legal action against all those involved to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The Siddapura Police have not only charged the accused under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, but also under Sections 153A (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).