Skills’ Day event in Mysuru to test youth’s aptitudes

‘Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic’ is the theme

Learners PU College, in association with Narayana Hrudayalaya, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, My Pen My Friend, Mind Mapper (SimTech USA) and SAfE is organising various competitions on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on July 15. These contests are designed keeping in view the challenges faced by today’s generation and basic skill-set that every youth should possess.

The competitions would examine students on basic mathematical, coding, learning, writing and teaching skills. Students from high school, PU as well as undergraduates and postgraduates from all over India can participate in these competitions.

World Youth Skills Day 2021 will celebrate the resilience and creativity of youth throughout the crisis with the theme: “Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic,” a press release said here.

These events are of importance since this would help youths realise their strengths, weaknesses and most importantly interest.

Learners has been working towards this initiative by conducting such events for Mysuru students and now wishes to spread this across India and abroad using Learners digital platform. Learners is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and plans to train students on various skills that one needs to acquire and encourage people by rewarding them as well as creating more opportunities to enhance their skill-sets, the release stated.

The event includes: Math-(pi)rates, Concept video, Mindmap, Essay writing, and coding skill competitions.

Math-(pi)rates is a math skill competition targeting high school and PUC students. The test would be conducted on the Learners’ digital platform examining basic mathematical skills. Registered participants would receive mail about the test which they can attempt anytime from July 9 to 12.

In concept video competition, participants need to make a concept video (any topic of their choice) of maximum duration of 5 minutes and upload their video on Learners digital platform anytime between July 10 and 12. Participants need to make a creative mind map (any topic of their choice) either using MindMapper software or manually and upload their entries anytime between July 10 and 12 under mind mapping competition. Students from high school, PUC, undergraduates or post-undergraduates, medical students or any one below the age of 25 are eligible to participate in both the competitions, the release said.

The essay writing competition is being conducted in collaboration with “My Pen My Friend”. It is a platform where all creative heads get together and pen down articles. Each category participants get to choose one of two topics given and send the articles to My Pen My Friend platform. The write-ups need to be submitted before July 12, the release said.

The coding competition is being conducted in collaboration with SAfE and students from 11 years to 25 years of age can participate. This would be based on logical reasoning, coding and problem solving techniques. The duration of the test would be 2 hours and knowledge of Python or C is required.

The winners will receive cash prizes, e-certificates and will be featured from Learners Social Media handles. Participants can register for these competitions using a google form that available on Learners PUC social media handles. Registered participants will receive mail regarding the contest details. For more information, check Learners PUC Instagram (@puclearners) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Learnerspuc/) or Whatsapp - query / request for registration on +91 9916933202, +91 9916397939.