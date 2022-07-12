Skills Day event in Mysuru to test coding, math skills of youth

As part of World Youth Skills Day 2022, students will get to participate in a series of competitions conducted in both offline and online mode from July 13 to 15

World Youth Skills Day 2022, with a theme ‘Transforming youth skills for the future’, takes place amid concerted efforts towards socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Learners PU College, in association with Narayana Hrudayalaya, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Newwave India, and NexTurn, is organising various competitions on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on July 15. The objective of Skills Day is to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship. These contests are designed keeping in mind the challenges faced by today’s generation and basic skill-set that every youth should possess.

The competitions would test students on basic mathematical, coding, learning, writing and teaching skills. Students from high school, PU as well as undergraduates can participate. The competitions will be held between July 13 and 15 in offline and online modes.

The college plans to train students on various skills that one needs to acquire, and encourage people by rewarding them as well as creating more opportunities to enhance their skill-sets.

The competitions include Math-(pi)rates, Concept video making, Mindmap, Essay writing, and coding.

Math-(pi)rates is a math skill competition targeting high school and PUC students. The test would be conducted in offline mode in collaboration with Math Tea Club of VVCE, Mysuru, and in online mode on the Learners’ digital platform.

In concept video making competition, participants need to make a concept video on any topic of their choice for a maximum duration of 3 minutes, and upload their video on Learners digital platform any time before July 14 10 a.m.

In Mindmap competition, participants need to make a creative mind map (any topic of their choice) either using MindMapper software or manually, and upload their entries on or before July 14 10 a.m.

The essay writing competition is being conducted in collaboration with ‘Shiksha’ an academic club of VVCE. Each category participant gets to choose one of two topics. They should submit the articles online on Learners Digital platform, or submit their papers offline to VVCE or Learners PU College. The write-ups need to be submitted before July 14 10 am.

The coding competition is being conducted in collaboration with Code Club of VVCE, Mysuru, and students from 11 years to 22 years of age can participate. It would be a test of logical reasoning, coding and problem solving techniques. The duration of the test would be one hour, and knowledge of Programming Knowledge such as Python or C or C++ or Java is required.

The winners will receive cash prizes, certificates and will be featured on Learners social media handles.

Participants need to register for these competitions.