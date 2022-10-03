Skill training for civil contractors

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727 Belagavi
October 03, 2022 21:49 IST

KLS Gogte Institute of Technology’s Department of Civil Engineering, in collaboration with J.K. Cements and Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), New Delhi, organised ‘Skill Development Workshop for Civil Contractors.

Somanath Khot delivered technical talks on Good Practices in Civil Engineering, Types of cements and Admixtures for concrete respectively. Dr. Nitendra Palankar and Dr. Vikas Gingine conducted laboratory sessions for participants.

Siddarth Kothiya apoke about the importance of the CIDC certification for construction workers and how J.K. Cements is part of this pilot project initiated by the Government of India. Vaijanath Chougule, G.N. Nagarajan and R.M. Alagappan were the engineers representing CIDC, Somanath Khot, Vaibhav R. Chate, HoD Civil Engineering Department

Around 120 civil contractors, head masons, bar bending masons participated in the workshop held on September 30.

