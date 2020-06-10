Skill pays off in times of lockdown

Bagalkot

A sculptor returning from Maharashtra spent two weeks in quarantine facility and carved a stone a idol of Lord Ganesha

While many people may have find it difficult to spend 14 days in quarantine facilities, and most of them surfed mobile phones, an artist found time in quarantine facility best to show off his art skills.

Mallappa Badiger (28), native of Lokapur village, prepared a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha during his stay at the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School in Lokapur village where he was quarantined along with his wife and two children.

Mr. Badiger’s wife had gone to her native place in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra for delivery. Three months later, Mr. Badiger went to Ratnagiri to bring her back.

“As per an earlier government order, all people returning from Maharashtra must be kept in institutional quarantine facility for 14 days. If they are tested COIVID-19 negative, they are sent to home. Since the Badiger family had arrived from Maharashtra, they were kept in the institutional quarantine facility”, said Subhash Golashetty, Panchayat Development Officer, Lokapur.

ZP CEO Gangubai Mankar happened to visit the facility and made casual enquiry with the people staying there. “Mr. Badiger told the CEO that he was a professional stone sculptor and requested her to arrange for delivery of stone and carving tools from his home so he could spend time productively”, Mr. Golashetty said.

Based on the request, the stone and the tools were given to him at the facility where he began working on the stone to prepare an idol of Lord Ganesha. He created an idol which is around one ft. tall and eight inches wide.

Mr. Badiger was in quarantine facility between May 17 and June 1 till his report was received negative from the lab.

“The Lokapur Gram Panchayat decided to buy the idol, and paid ₹10,000 to the artist. The sculptor will be installed with rituals inside the GP office in Lokapur”, Mr. Golashetty said.