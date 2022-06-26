‘Skill on how to use available knowledge makes careers’

Huge turnout at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022 event at Tumakuru

With all information at one’s fingertips just a click away, it was no longer about knowledge but the skill of how to use it, that makes careers. While there was no straightjacket formula for a successful career, what mattered was how best one pursues the chosen subject and field, said Balakrishna P. Shetty, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education.

He was speaking at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022, held at Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumakuru, on Sunday.

The event, which offered career guidance ranging from Medicine, Engineering, and several offbeat career choices and entrance exams, saw over 600 students and parents participate.

Students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2022 in Tumakuru.

Stressing on the need to allow students to pursue careers of their choice and that parents should not impose their choices on their wards, Shivakumariah CEO, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT), advised the students to also have a healthy discussion with their parents and not take decisions in haste.

K.V. Suresh, an Engineering professor from SIT, said more than the stream of Engineering, what mattered today was the skillset a student acquires during their study.

The event also saw much stress on the new horizons and opportunities available for students.

One of the speakers, Pradeep Gururaja from Deeksha College, said there were several offbeat fields that offered immense opportunities today.

“For instance, if the IT sector is growing at a rate of 9%, the advertising sector is growing at an exponential rate of 22%. There are several such opportunities today,” he said. There is a lot of demand for courses that teach Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, said Harshith S.R., senior admissions coordinator at Presidency University, who was also part of the event.

Rohit Kumar, who came to the event with his daughter, said after the event he had decided not to pressure his daughter on the course she wants to choose.

“It is up to her to choose her career path. The session will help her make an informed choice,” he said.

Chaithrashree K.R. of Sapthagiri PU college, Tumakuru, told the Hindu that the event was helpful and it cleared many doubts she had.

Another student Ranjitha described the session as an “eye-opener”.

The next set of the counselling events will be held in Bengaluru South and Hubballi on July 2, and Ballari, Mysuru, and Davangere on July 3.