Skill diversification critical in modern times, says former UGC chairman

June 17, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Ved Prakash, former Chairman of University Grants Commission, said here on Saturday that education and skill diversification held the key to success in the modern world.

He was speaking at the Graduation Day ceremony of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College in the city. Prof. Prakash spoke of the fierce competition in the professional world and emphasized the importance of skill diversification without which transitioning from one job to another would be difficult.

He said there was a mismatch between education and employment requirements and vocational training institutes need to be strengthened to meet the demand of different sectors by offering standardized programme on acceptable employability.

The students were advised to bear in mind that success is a journey and not a destination and learning was a continuous process. Prof. Prakash also urged the students to step out of their comfort zones.

N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, lauded the vision of Ratehalli Ramappa, the founder of the Mahajana Education Society and said the institution has produced people of eminence who had contributed to the society. He said the educational sector was expanding and the importance of higher education had increased more than ever in the present times.

T. Muralidhar Bhagaath, president, MES, who presided, urged the students to remember the sacrifices made by their parents in brining them up and ensuing quality education to them and reciprocate the gesture during their old age. Students were also advised to associate with bright minds and plan for a secure future.

In all 448 students from BA, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BSc, BBA (Tourism and Hospitality) received their degrees on the occasion of which 188 students had passed with distinction and 291 with a first class. In addition, 349 students of Pooja Bhagavat Memorial PG Centre also received their degrees from different streams like MBA, MCA, M.Com, MSW, MSc in Chemistry, Computer Science etc.

Out them, 96 students passed with a distinction and 250 with first class. Dr.B.R.Jayakumari, principal, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, R. Manjunath, controller of examination, Dr.H.Sreedhara, Academic Dean and others were present.