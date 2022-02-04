Skill development: Karnatak College, Dharwad, ties up with Bosch

With an aim to provide skill development training to students, Karnatak College, Dharwad (KCD), a constituent college of Karnatak Univesity, has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with technology company Bosch.

In a simple ceremony held at Syndicate Hall of the university in Dharwad on Friday, Vice-Chancellor of the university K.B. Gudasi and Bosch representative Sudhir Piddi signed and exchanged the documents.

Prof. Gudasi said the objective of the MoU was to bridge the gap between academics and industry through skill development. The MoU would pave the way for programmes that would make students industry-ready and also help them develop their personality.

He said that under the National Education Policy-2020, the focus was on skill development. And to facilitate the same it was necessary for higher education institutions to tie up with leading companies to provide hands-on training to students and develop their careers.

Mr. Piddi said the company was in the process of identifying colleges with the potential to provide free training on professional skills under its CSR activity. The company also had plans to offer jobs to meritorious students after successful completion of training, he said.

Registrar of KUD K.T. Hanumanthappa, Registrar (Evaluation) H. Nagaraj, KCD principal D.B. Kardoni, Basavaraj N. and others were present.