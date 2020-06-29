Skill connect forum launched

Bengaluru

29 June 2020 23:09 IST

Portal links entrepreneurs with jobseekers

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday launched the ‘Skill Connect Forum’, a portal that connects private entrepreneurs and jobseekers on the same platform.

The portal provides information on jobs available and those who need jobs. “An unemployed person will be imparted a skill and then enabled to get a job,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds skill development portfolio, said that the portal will be a boon to youth seeking jobs. “There was no information and communication between jobseekers and recruiters. The portal will solve that problem,” he said.

For registration

Jobseekers can register on the portal by uploading their educational, skill qualifications and other details on https://skillconnect.kaushalkar .com.