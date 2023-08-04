HamberMenu
‘Skill Connect 2023’ seeks to bridge talent gap between industries and job aspirants

The objective of the event is to make industry understand how the government can meet their hiring requirement at zero cost through Skill Connect Portal. The event also provides a forum for exchange of ideas, best practices and strategies that can improve the performance of HR function in both public and private sectors.

August 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra addressing the gathering at Skill Connect, an event organised by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to bridge the talent gap between the industry and job aspirants, in Mysuru on Friday, August 4.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Human Resources (HR) professionals from various industries and government organisations came together at the Skill Connect 2023 organised in Mysuru city on Friday, August 4, by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC).

Participating in the event, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said that a large number of youths were hunting for jobs, even though the industries that were in dire need of a workforce, were facing difficulties in hiring the right kind of talent.

Hence, he hoped that the corporation’s portal not only projects the skill requirements of the industry while also providing a platform for the job aspirants.

Mysuru had a huge industrial base that can provide employment to graduates passing out of educational institutions here. But, for a number of job opportunities, the regular education they have acquired from educational institutions is proving to be inadequate, he said.

Hence, he felt that the students passing out of colleges should develop a better understanding of the industry’s requirements and adapt themselves to the demands by upskilling themselves.

He also had a word of advice to the industry. Instead of looking for “ideal” candidates, the HR department of industries should identify worthy candidates, who can be trained to fit the requirements and productively contribute to the industry. He also called upon them to give particular attention to job-seekers from rural background.

Mr. Rajendra also expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of several job melas that were routinely held. For many aspirants who are given a letter of assurance at the job melas, are later denied employment on the grounds that their qualification does not match the industry’s requirement.

The Deputy Commissioner even referred to double graduates knocking on the doors of the district administration for clerical roles and data entry job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Skill Connect 2023, in a statement, said that the objective of the event was to make industry understand how the government can meet their hiring requirement at zero cost through Skill Connect Portal. The event was also to provide a forum for exchange of ideas, best practices and strategies that can improve the performance of HR function in both public and private sectors.

The event involved keynote speeches by prominent government officials, industry leaders and subject-matter experts, who provide insights into the latest trends, innovations and practices in the HR field. Panel discussions and interactive sessions were also held to provide attendees with the opportunity to share their experiences, discuss challenges and opportunities and collaborate on solutions.

