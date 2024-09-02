SKDRDP to launch water conversation awareness programme tomorrow

The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) in collaboration with UNICEF will launch a Water Conservation awareness programme and also launch Shaurya emergency response teams in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the Water Conservation awareness programme.

Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will be present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the objective of the programme is to spread awareness about water conservation among the youths.

The Shaurya disaster management programme aims at establishing a group of young volunteers who are trained with necessary skills in managing disasters.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse will be present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.