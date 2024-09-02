ADVERTISEMENT

SKDRDP to launch water conversation awareness programme tomorrow

Published - September 02, 2024 10:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) in collaboration with UNICEF will launch a Water Conservation awareness programme and also launch Shaurya emergency response teams in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the Water Conservation awareness programme.

Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will be present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the objective of the programme is to spread awareness about water conservation among the youths.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Shaurya disaster management programme aims at establishing a group of young volunteers who are trained with necessary skills in managing disasters.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse will be present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US